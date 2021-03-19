Jarnkrok scored twice on five shots in a 2-1 win over Florida on Thursday.

Jarnkrok got the Predators on the board 7:25 into the second period with an incredibly skilled goal, taking a feed off of his skate and batting the puck out of mid-air past Sergei Bobrovsky. He picked up his second of the night early in the third period, depositing a centering pass into a wide open net with Bobrovsky caught out of position. Jarnkrok has figured in on seven straight Nashville goals, scoring three times and adding four helpers across the last three games.

More News