Jarnkrok scored twice on five shots in a 2-1 win over Florida on Thursday.

Jarnkrok got the Predators on the board 7:25 into the second period with an incredibly skilled goal, taking a feed off of his skate and batting the puck out of mid-air past Sergei Bobrovsky. He picked up his second of the night early in the third period, depositing a centering pass into a wide open net with Bobrovsky caught out of position. Jarnkrok has figured in on seven straight Nashville goals, scoring three times and adding four helpers across the last three games.