Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Leaves arena with sling
Jarnkrok (upper body) was seen with his right arm in a sling following Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Winnipeg, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Although it originally appeared Jarnkrok collided into the boards with his head or neck, it now seems his injury is to his right arm. There still isn't an official statement regarding the severity and it's unclear if he's dealing with any kind of break or fracture, but his status for Thursday's game versus Arizona is certainly up in the air.
