Jarnkrok (undisclosed) scored a goal in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over Florida.

Jarnkrok made an immediate impact in his return following a six-game absence, tying the score at two goals apiece in the first period. The Swede has two goals and five shots in four games this season after putting two pucks on net in this one. Jarnkrok scored at least 15 goals in four of the previous five seasons but has never potted more than 16.