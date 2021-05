Jarnkrok recorded an assist in a 4-3 double-overtime win over the Hurricanes for Game 4 on Sunday.

A key special teams contributor, Jarnkork recently overcame a non-COVID-19 illness only to log a season high in ice time (27:17) in Sunday's thrilling playoff contest. Jarnkrok has one goal, six assists and a plus-6 rating over his past 10 games dating back to the regular season.