Jarnkrok was held off the scoresheet for the sixth straight game in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Jarnkrok had a terrific month of March, notching seven goals and 12 points in 16 games, but he's cooled off considerably since then, with just a pair of assists in his past nine contests. It's worth noting that Jarnkrok spent most of Saturday's game on the third line with Mikael Granlund and Luke Kunin, an assignment that isn't expected to generate a ton of offensive opportunities. Feel free to bench the 29-year-old Swede immediately, if you haven't done so already.