Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Mired in scoring drought
Jarnkrok played his fourth straight game without a point Saturday against the Sharks, finishing the game with zero shots on goal and a season-low ice time of 11:28.
After wowing fantasy owners everywhere with 11 points in his first 12 games, Jarnkrok suddenly looks more like the guy who scored just 26 points all last season. For now, he continues to skate on the Preds' second line with Kyle Turris and Matt Duchene, but the chemistry with his linemates is seemingly nonexistent. Don't be surprised if he gets shuffled back down to his usual checking-line role at some point.
