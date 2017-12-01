Jarnkrok collected a helper in Thursday's loss to the Canucks.

It was just the first point in seven games for Jarnkrok, who has struggled to find twine after back-to-back 15-goal seasons. The third-line winger does have nine points through 25 contests, but his inconsistency and lack of power-play time only make him valuable in some very deep leagues.

