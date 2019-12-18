Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Nabs pair of points
Jarnkrok had a goal and an assist with two shots in an 8-3 win over the Islanders on Tuesday.
Jarnkrok potted his 13th goal of the season midway through the third period and assisted on a Roman Josi power-play tally just under three minutes later. The two points gave Jarnkrok seven (three goals, four assists) in seven games during the month of December. He's already just four goals shy of matching the career-high 16 he scored in 2017-18 and 2015-16.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.