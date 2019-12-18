Jarnkrok had a goal and an assist with two shots in an 8-3 win over the Islanders on Tuesday.

Jarnkrok potted his 13th goal of the season midway through the third period and assisted on a Roman Josi power-play tally just under three minutes later. The two points gave Jarnkrok seven (three goals, four assists) in seven games during the month of December. He's already just four goals shy of matching the career-high 16 he scored in 2017-18 and 2015-16.