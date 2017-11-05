Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Nails down game-winning assist
Jarnkrok dished for two scores in Saturday's 4-3 overtime road win over the Kings.
It had initially appeared as though Jarnkrok would remain out of the multi-point club for the season, but after playing a role on the game's first goal, he ended up being the primary setup man on Viktor Arvidsson's marker in overtime. Points should remain few and far between for the former, though Jarnkrok's vital to the success of Nashville's penalty kill with the 26-year-old averaging over three minutes of ice time in that special teams category.
