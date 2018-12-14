Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Nets first point of December in win
Jarnkrok scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against the Canucks.
The Swedish winger had not recorded a point in the month of December, but Jarnkrok's seventh goal of the season gave Nashville a 3-1 lead midway through the second period. The game would ultimately need overtime after Vancouver scored two goals late in the third period to tie it 3-3. The goal was Jarnkrok's first point in seven games.
More News
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Centering second unit•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Gets first NHL hat trick•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Back in action versus Yotes•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Remains sidelined•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Out again Monday•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...