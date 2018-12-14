Jarnkrok scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against the Canucks.

The Swedish winger had not recorded a point in the month of December, but Jarnkrok's seventh goal of the season gave Nashville a 3-1 lead midway through the second period. The game would ultimately need overtime after Vancouver scored two goals late in the third period to tie it 3-3. The goal was Jarnkrok's first point in seven games.