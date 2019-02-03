Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Nets lone goal
Jarnkrok scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Dallas.
Nashville managed just one goal on 39 shots against Dallas as Anton Khudobin was lights-out. On the bright side, Jarnkrok is now one goal away from his fourth consecutive campaign of at least 10 goals. The 27-year-old Swede is averaging over 16 minutes of ice time per game for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
