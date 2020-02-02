Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: No-go Saturday
Jarnkrok (illness) will miss a second straight game Saturday.
Jarnkrok also missed Thursday's game due to the illness. He'll have a couple more days to recover before the Predators head to Winnipeg on Tuesday to start a western Canada road trip.
More News
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Late scratch Thursday•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Ice time and scoring on decline•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Building toward career year•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Nabs pair of points•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Two points in win•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Gathers assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.