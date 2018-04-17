Jarnkrok (upper body) wasn't present during pregame warm-ups and won't play in Game 3 against Colorado on Monday, Kristopher Martel of Fox Sports Tennessee reports.

Jarnkrok was kept out of the last 13 regular season games with his injury, and although he was a participant in practice Friday, he'll miss the first three postseason contests too. In the last 10 games before the Swede was sidelined, he was particularly hot notching two goals and five assists, but will have to wait until at least Wednesday's Game 4 versus Colorado to return.