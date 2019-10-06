Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Notches first helper of season
Jarnkrok posted his first assist of the season in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings, skating 11:48 on the third line with Kyle Turris and Rocco Grimaldi.
Jarnkrok saw less than 12 minutes of action for the second consecutive game, which is not a good sign considering he's been used to seeing ice time in the 15 to 16 minute range over the past three seasons. While it's nice to see him crack the scoreboard early, a diminished offensive role means he will have trouble getting back to the 30-point plateau. Buyer beware.
More News
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Factors in all of team's scoring•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Adds helper in win over Kings•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Scuffling in fourth-line role•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: One of each in home win•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Nets lone goal•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Dishes out two assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.