Jarnkrok posted his first assist of the season in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings, skating 11:48 on the third line with Kyle Turris and Rocco Grimaldi.

Jarnkrok saw less than 12 minutes of action for the second consecutive game, which is not a good sign considering he's been used to seeing ice time in the 15 to 16 minute range over the past three seasons. While it's nice to see him crack the scoreboard early, a diminished offensive role means he will have trouble getting back to the 30-point plateau. Buyer beware.