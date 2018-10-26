Jarnkrok recorded an assist Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win versus the Devils.

The assist could be the jumpstart Jarnkrok needs, as he's been invisible in the early stages of the season and must do a better job finding the scoresheet with more regularity. Coming off three-straight 30 point seasons, the Swede could be heading towards a stint in the press box if his struggles continue.

