Jarnkrok posted an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Panthers.
Jarnkrok set up a Luke Kunin tally at 6:50 of the second period. The 29-year-old Jarnkrok has assists in three straight games. He reached the 25-point mark for the sixth straight season with 12 goals and 13 helpers in 45 outings this year.
More News
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Registers assist•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Picks up pair of points•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Mired in scoring drought•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Posts power-play assist•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Reaches 200 career points•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Snaps five-game goal drought•