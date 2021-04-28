Jarnkrok posted an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Panthers.

Jarnkrok set up a Luke Kunin tally at 6:50 of the second period. The 29-year-old Jarnkrok has assists in three straight games. He reached the 25-point mark for the sixth straight season with 12 goals and 13 helpers in 45 outings this year.