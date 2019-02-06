Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: One of each in home win
Jarnkrok scored a goal and assisted on another in a 5-2 win over the Coyotes on Tuesday.
It was Jarnkrok's second goal in as many games and moved him to 10 on the year. The 27-year-old has now posted four consecutive seasons with double-digit goals. Worth noting, however, was Jarnkrok's ice time, as the winger logged just 13:10 of playing time Tuesday, his second-lowest total of 2018-19.
