Jarnkrok (upper body) is expected to be shelved for the balance of the regular season.

A shorthanded specialist who's shown steady progress since entering the NHL four years ago, Jarnkrok can only hope to be ready for the Stanley Cup playoffs. In the meantime, Miikka Salomaki could see addition rink run in the bottom six.

