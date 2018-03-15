Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Out for remainder of regular season
Jarnkrok (upper body) is expected to be shelved for the balance of the regular season.
A shorthanded specialist who's shown steady progress since entering the NHL four years ago, Jarnkrok can only hope to be ready for the Stanley Cup playoffs. In the meantime, Miikka Salomaki could see addition rink run in the bottom six.
More News
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Leaves arena with sling•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Leaves in third period•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Posts rare multi-point showing•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Three goals in last five games•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Dishes out trio of assists•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Collects two assists in season-high ice time•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...