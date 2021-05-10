Jarnkrok is expected to be a healthy scratch for Monday's contest against Carolina, NHL.com reports.
Nashville already has a playoff spot locked up so the team will rest several of its regular skaters. Jarnkrok will finish the 2020-21 campaign with 13 goals and 28 points in 49 appearances.
