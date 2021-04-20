Jarnkrok scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in a 5-2 win over Chicago on Monday. He also had three hits and two blocks.
Jarnkrok buried a one-timer in front less than five minutes into the second period, giving Nashville a 2-1 lead and snapping his six-game point drought in doing so. He later added an assist on Luke Kunin's goal in the opening minute of the third period. The 29-year-old Jarnrkok, who skated in his 500th NHL game Monday, has produced 12 goals and 10 assists on the season.
