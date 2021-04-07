Jarnkrok posted a power-play assist and a team-high six shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Jarnkrok set up Mikael Granlund's tally at 16:02 of the third period, which tied the game at 2-2. The 29-year-old Jarnkrok has been on a heater lately, with two goals and three helpers in his last five games. The Swede can be a bit streaky, but his second-line role gives him a chance to contribute more often than not. He reached the 20-point mark in 34 contests this season.