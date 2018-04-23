Jarnkrok picked up an assist in Sunday's Game 6 victory over Colorado.

The assist was Jarnkrok's first point of the postseason, coming in his third game. Jarnkrok was forced to miss the first half of the series while dealing with an upper-body injury, and it appears that head coach Peter Laviolette is still protecting the Swede to a degree. After averaging nearly 16 minutes of time on ice per game during the regular season, Jarnkrok is averaging just 10:43 through three contests in the playoffs. If Jarnkrok continues to be deployed in a reduced capacity then his fantasy value will be much lower than his 16 goals and 35 points in 68 regular-season games would seem to indicate.