Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Rare goal in loss to Avs
Jarnkrok scored his first goal in 26 games in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Jarnkrok had a very good start to the season with 27 points in 37 games to the end of December, but he's cracked the scoresheet just four times in 21 games since then. As such, he does not make for a reliable fantasy option at the present time.
