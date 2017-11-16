Jarnkrok posted an assist during Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Capitals. He now has seven points in his last nine games.

Don't look now, but the guy who opened the season with just one assist in his first nine games is now red hot. Jarnkrok's still playing mainly on the third line with Colton Sissons and Miikka Salomaki, but he's been an excellent source of secondary scoring for the Preds, and a big reason behind the team's current five-game win streak. Enjoy the ride while it lasts.