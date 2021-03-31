Jarnkrok scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.

Jarnkrok's assist on Roman Josi's second-period tally was the former's 200th career point. He added a game-tying goal in the third. It took 490 games for Jarnkrok to reach the milestone mark. This season, he's produced 11 tallies, 18 points, 54 shots on net, 14 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 31 contests.