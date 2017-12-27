Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Red hot entering holiday break
Jarnkrok scored six goals and nine points in 12 games leading up to the holiday break.
Don't look now, but Jarnkrok has been one of the Preds' hottest players over the past month, despite playing on the team's third line with no time on the power play. Jarnkrok now has 17 points in 35 games, putting him on pace for another 30-point season, but there's a chance he could finish higher than that if his current hot streak continues. Feel free to continue deploying him in daily formats until his strong run dries up.
More News
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Fills up box score Tuesday•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Nabs assist in loss•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Rare scoring surge•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Nails down game-winning assist•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Scores unassisted tally in win•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Top-six role in second game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...