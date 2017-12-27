Jarnkrok scored six goals and nine points in 12 games leading up to the holiday break.

Don't look now, but Jarnkrok has been one of the Preds' hottest players over the past month, despite playing on the team's third line with no time on the power play. Jarnkrok now has 17 points in 35 games, putting him on pace for another 30-point season, but there's a chance he could finish higher than that if his current hot streak continues. Feel free to continue deploying him in daily formats until his strong run dries up.