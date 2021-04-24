Jarnkrok recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Jarnkrok drew the secondary assist on Luke Kunin's second-period tally. The 29-year-old Jarnkrok has three points in his last three games since he snapped a six-game point drought. For the year, the Swede is up to 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists), 79 shots and a plus-7 rating in 43 contests.