Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Remains day-to-day
Jarnkrok (upper body) is projected to sit out against the Avalanche for Game 1 of the conference quarterfinals Thursday, NHL.com reports.
While Jarnkrok reportedly remains day-to-day, he was on the ice for practice Thursday morning, and that leaves hope for him drawing into Game 2 on Saturday. The Swede has increased his point total every year since making his NHL debut in the 2013-14 campaign, notching 16 goals, 19 assists and a plus-20 rating this time around.
