Jarnkrok (undisclosed) remains out for Saturday's Game 5 against Winnipeg, as Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports that the team's lone lineup change from Game 4 features the insertion of Kevin Fiala over Scott Hartnell.

Jarnkrok hasn't played since Game 2 of this conference semifinals series. Hopefully a clearer timetable regarding his status surfaces before Monday's Game 6 in Winnipeg.