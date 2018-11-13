Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Remains sidelined
Jarnkrok (lower body) is still considered day-to-day and won't play Tuesday against the Sharks, NHL.com's Eric Gilmore reports.
Jarnkrok skated Tuesday, so he's definitely trending in the right direction, but he'll have to wait for Thursday's matchup with the Coyotes for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup. With Jarnkrok unavailable, Rocco Grimaldi is expected to round out the Predators' depth at forward against San Jose.
More News
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Out again Monday•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Notches second point of season•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Struggling to generate offense•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Injuries derail promising season in 2017-18•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Expected to play Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...