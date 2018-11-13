Jarnkrok (lower body) is still considered day-to-day and won't play Tuesday against the Sharks, NHL.com's Eric Gilmore reports.

Jarnkrok skated Tuesday, so he's definitely trending in the right direction, but he'll have to wait for Thursday's matchup with the Coyotes for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup. With Jarnkrok unavailable, Rocco Grimaldi is expected to round out the Predators' depth at forward against San Jose.