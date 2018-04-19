Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Returns to lineup for Game 5
Jarnkrok (upper body) will rejoin the lineup for Game 5 against the Avalanche, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Jarnkrok's addition to the lineup comes as a bit of a surprise after he skipped line rushes at morning skate, but he will slot in alongside Mike Fisher and Ryan Hartman on the fourth line. Jarnkrok's production may be limited in his return, as he will play on the fourth line rather than seeing top-six ice time like he did prior to the injury.
