Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Scores unassisted tally in win
Jarnkrok scored an unassisted goal during Friday's 2-1 win over Chicago.
This was the first goal of the campaign and just the second point for Jarnkrok. While he's capable of slotting into a scoring role and producing, the 26-year-old forward has typically been deployed down the depth chart in a defensive role. He's started 55.6 percent of his five-on-five shifts in his own zone and logged just 19 seconds of power-play time per game this year. Still, posting a third consecutive 30-point season is probably within reach.
