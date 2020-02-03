Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Sitting out Tuesday
Jarnkrok (illness) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Jets, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Jarnkrok will travel with the team on its four-game road trip, but his first chance to crack the lineup will be Thursday in Calgary. The 28-year-old has been a dependable middle-six contributor this year, as he's on track to hit career highs across all notable categories.
