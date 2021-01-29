Jarnkrok (undisclosed) was on the ice for Friday's practice in a non-contact jersey, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Considering Jarnkrok hasn't been cleared for contact, he figures to be a long shot to play against the Lightning on Saturday, though his return to the ice is a step in the right direction. In three games this season, Jarnkrok has garnered one goal on three shots, two hits and one block while averaging 12:04 of ice time. Once activated off injured reserve, Jarnkork figures to slot into a bottom-six role and shouldn't see much action with the mean advantage which limits his fantasy value.