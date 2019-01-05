Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Skating in top-six role
Jarnkrok snapped a five-game pointless skid with an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.
Expectations were high for Jarnkrok coming into this season, after he recorded a career-best 35 points in just 68 games last year. However, he's taken a bit of a step back since then -- he's currently at just 13 points in 39 games this season, which puts him on pace to fall short of the 30-point mark for the first time since 2014-15. The good news is, with Kyle Turris on the IR with a lower-body injury, Jarnkrok is currrently centering the Preds' second line with Kevin Fiala and Craig Smith.
