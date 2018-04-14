Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Slated to sit out Game 2
Jarnkrok (upper body) worked as an extra during Friday's practice and is projected to sit out again in Game 2 against the Avalanche, the Predators' official site reports.
Jarnkrok last dressed for the Predators on March 13 against the Jets, leaving after the contest with his right arm in a sling. The team never announced the extent of his injury, but the 26-year-old pivot continues to nurse it. On a positive note, Jarnkrok practiced with the team again Friday, suggesting he's getting much closer to rejoining the lineup. It's possible Jarnkrok's return will be postponed beyond the opening-round matchup, though a poor showing by the forwards could change plans. For now, it's best to consider him day-to-day, with Game 3 being his next potential return date.
