Jarnkrok scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Jarnkrok got a piece of a shot attempt by Mattias Ekholm and deflected the puck past Blackhawks goalie Malcolm Subban at 18:30 of the first period. The 29-year-old Jarnkrok has run hot and cold at times this season -- his tally Sunday snapped a five-game drought. The Swede has 10 goals, 16 points, 52 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 30 contests.
More News
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Leads offense in road win•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Carries offense with four points•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Buries sixth goal•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Ends drought with PPG•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Snipes twice•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Lights lamp in return•