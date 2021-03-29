Jarnkrok scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Jarnkrok got a piece of a shot attempt by Mattias Ekholm and deflected the puck past Blackhawks goalie Malcolm Subban at 18:30 of the first period. The 29-year-old Jarnkrok has run hot and cold at times this season -- his tally Sunday snapped a five-game drought. The Swede has 10 goals, 16 points, 52 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 30 contests.