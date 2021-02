Jarnkrok scored twice on three shots Saturday in a 4-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.

Jarnkrok opened the scoring 12:58 into the game while on the man advantage, grabbing a rebound and shelving it to end his six-game goal drought. He added his second of the game just 16 seconds into the final period, burying a shot from the slot for the game-winner. Jarnkrok has four goals and two assists through 11 games.