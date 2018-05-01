Jarnkrok did not participate in morning skate ahead of Game 3 against the Jets, leaving his availability murky for the evening's affair, The Tennessean reports.

Jarnkrok saw a playoff-high 17:56 of ice time during Sunday's double-overtime victory over the Jets, but it appears something may be bothering him following the tilt. Official word on his status should surface during or before pregame warmups, with Miikka Salomaki believed to be Jarnkrok's replacement in the lineup if he's unable to go.