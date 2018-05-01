Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Status unclear for Game 3
Jarnkrok did not participate in morning skate ahead of Game 3 against the Jets, leaving his availability murky for the evening's affair, The Tennessean reports.
Jarnkrok saw a playoff-high 17:56 of ice time during Sunday's double-overtime victory over the Jets, but it appears something may be bothering him following the tilt. Official word on his status should surface during or before pregame warmups, with Miikka Salomaki believed to be Jarnkrok's replacement in the lineup if he's unable to go.
More News
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Provides apple Sunday•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Held off scoresheet•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Returns to lineup for Game 5•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Not ready to make playoff debut•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Slated to sit out Game 2•
-
Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Remains day-to-day•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...