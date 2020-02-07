Jarnkrok (illness) isn't on the ice for warmups, indicating he won't play in Thursday's game against Calgary, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The 28-year-old will miss his fourth straight contest with the illness and is still without a timetable for return. His absence from the lineup likely won't have a huge impact, as Jarnkrok is currently on an 11-game pointless streak. Yakov Trenin will continue to draw into the lineup as long as Jarnkrok is sidelined.