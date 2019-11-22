Jarnkrok scored a power-play goal and added an assist Thursday in a 6-3 loss to Vancouver. He also collected seven shots on goal.

Jarnkrok netted his seventh goal of the season just under five minutes into the second period. He also assisted on Matt Duchene's third-period goal. It was only the second time in eight November games Jarnkrok has managed to hit the scoresheet after a productive October. Overall, Jarnkrok has 14 points 21 games, more than halfway to the 26 he collected in 79 games last season.