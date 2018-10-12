Jarnkrok skated a season-low 11:33 in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Jets, and was held off the scoresheet for the fourth straight game.

Jarnkrok was one of the better secondary scorers for the Preds last year, posting 35 points in 68 games, but he's gotten off to a slow start this season. He will likely continue to struggle as long as he's skating with the likes of Nick Bonino and Ryan Hartman on the third line. Stash him on your fantasy bench until he starts showing signs of life.