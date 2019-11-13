Jarnkrok notched a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.

Jarnkrok tallied at 13:35 of the second period, tying the game at one. He'd been held off the scoresheet in his previous four games. The 28-year-old is up to six goals, 12 points and 40 shots on goal through 18 contests in 2019-20.