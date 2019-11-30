Jarnkrok potted a goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Jarnkrok has five points in his last five games, which has the Swede at nine goals and 17 points this season. He's added 58 shots on goal and 12 hits through 25 contests. No one will confuse Jarnkrok with an overly physical playing style, but the offense is the best he's had in his career.