Predators' Calle Jarnkrok: Three goals in last five games
Jarnkrok scored his third goal in five games Thursday against the Senators.
The 26-year-old Swede has been a pleasant surprise this season, providing decent secondary scoring for the Preds. Now with 27 points in 53 games, Jarnkrok is set to eclipse the 31 points he recorded last season, and remains on pace to crack the 40-point mark for the first time in his career. For a third-line player, he continues to offer sold fantasy value in deeper formats.
