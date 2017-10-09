Jarnkrok was bumped up to a scoring role Saturday against the Penguins, centering the second line between Filip Forsberg and Pontus Aberg.

The promotion resulted in a significant increase in ice time for Jarnkrok, who skated 18:27 (including 1:59 on the power play) compared to just 12:44 the previous game. With the team now on an 0-2-0 skid to start the season, it's quite possible that head coach Peter Laviolette will continue to tinker with his lineup in an effort to find some chemistry, meaning Jarnkrok's role on the team may continue to change as well. As such, Jarnkrok's fantasy value remains limited to deeper formats.