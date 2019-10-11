Jarnkrok collected two assists and was plus-2 in a 6-5 win over the Capitals on Thursday.

In a game that saw five lead changes, Jarnkrok had a hand in the final one, setting up Mattias Ekholm's game-winning goal with 4:40 left in the third period. He also picked up an assist in the second period for his first multi-point effort of the year. Jarnkrok has scored between 10-16 goals and 26-35 points in each of the last four years for the Predators.