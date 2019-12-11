Play

Jarnkrok scored an empty-net goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday'a 3-1 win over the Sharks.

The 28-year-old continues to enjoy life on the Preds' top line. Jarnkrok has five goals and nine points over the last nine games, boosting his numbers on the year to 21 points (11 goals, 10 helpers) through 29 contests.

