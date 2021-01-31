Jarnkrok (undisclosed) was on the ice for Sunday's practice in a full-contact jersey, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Jarnkrok has resided on injured reserve since Jan. 22, as he seems to be making real progress in recovering from his undisclosed issue. Now that the 29-year-old was cleared for contact, he appears on track to return to the lineup for Monday's game against Tampa Bay. The Swede has one goal and two hits across 12:04 of average ice time in three games this year. Expect Jarnkrok to return to a bottom-six role in the lineup once he's officially activated off IR.