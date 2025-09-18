Reid is missing from training camp Thursday due to an upper-body injury, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.

Reid was almost certainly going to head back to OHL Kitchener for the upcoming season, but any missed days due to injury are only going to further cement his status as an OHL player. Selected by the Preds in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, Reid notched 14 goals and 40 helpers in 67 regular-season tilts for the Rangers before adding five assists in 14 playoff contests.